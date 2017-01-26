|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Taraneh Alidoosti boycotting Oscars over Trump visa ban
The Iranian star of Oscar-nominated film "The Salesman" said on Thursday she would boycott the awards in protest at President Donald Trump's "racist" ban on immigrants from Muslim-majority nations. Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the 2017 in protest pic.
aljazeera-en 10:15:00 PM CET
