Thursday, January 26, 2017

Competitiveness turnaround could boost Hungary growth rate to 4-5%

Hungaryʼs economic growth rate could reach 4-5% in the long term if the country can successfully boost its level of competitiveness, National Bank of Hungary (MNB) Deputy Governor Márton Nagy said at a presentation at the Hungarian Institute in Paris Wednesday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

