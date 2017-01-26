|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 26, 2017
|
|
Competitiveness turnaround could boost Hungary growth rate to 4-5%
|
Hungaryʼs economic growth rate could reach 4-5% in the long term if the country can successfully boost its level of competitiveness, National Bank of Hungary (MNB) Deputy Governor Márton Nagy said at a presentation at the Hungarian Institute in Paris Wednesday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
BBJ 1:05:00 PM CET
|
|
|