Thursday, January 26, 2017

British Brexit Secretary David Davis Says the Bill on Triggering Article 50 Has Been Introduced to the House of Commons

British Brexit secretary David Davis says the bill on triggering Article 50 has been introduced to the House of Commons.

ABCnews 1:38:00 PM CET

UK's Article 50 Brexit bill to be published at 1230 GMT - PM's spokesman

reuters 12:52:00 PM CET

Britain takes first step towards triggering Brexit

straitstimesSG 10:55:00 PM CET

UK government takes first step towards triggering Brexit

business-times 3:24:00 PM CET

