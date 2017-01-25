|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
|
|
Reports: Real Madrid defender Pepe bound for China
|
MADRID, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Spanish radio station Cadena Cope on Wednesday announced that Real Madrid's 33-year-old central defender Pepe will join Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune when his contract expires at the end of June. The Portuguese international, who turns 34 in February, has....
xinhuanet_en 12:42:00 PM CET
|
|
|