Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Reports: Real Madrid defender Pepe bound for China

MADRID, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Spanish radio station Cadena Cope on Wednesday announced that Real Madrid's 33-year-old central defender Pepe will join Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune when his contract expires at the end of June. The Portuguese international, who turns 34 in February, has....

xinhuanet_en 12:42:00 PM CET

Doubts grow over Luis Enrique's Barcelona future

thepeninsulaqatar 3:14:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Spain (10)

Flag
China (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Barcelona(ES)

Seville(ES)

Help about this topicRelated People

Lionel Messi (1)

Manuel Pellegrini (1)

Andrés Iniesta (1)

Luis Enrique (1)

Juan Carlos Unzue (1)

Jorge Sampaoli (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Real Madrid (3)

Camp Nou (2)

Cadena Cope (2)

Paris Saint-Germain (1)

Super League (1)

Champions-League (1)

Real Sociedad (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.