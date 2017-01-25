|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
|
|
Afghan gov't is determined to fight corruption: Official
|
KABUL, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The government of Afghanistan is determined to fight corruption and eradicate the menace from society, said Presidential Spokesman Mohammad Haroon Chakhansori here on Wednesday. "The government has formed specific bodies over the past two years to check corruptions in the....
xinhuanet_en 12:42:00 PM CET
|
|
|