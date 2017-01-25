Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

IS Turned Home Into Prison, Place of Torture, Iraqi Neighbors Say

voanews 2:30:00 AM CET

Two terror attacks kill six in Iraq

iran-daily 11:18:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ar Ramadi(IQ)

Baghdād(IQ)

Tikrit(IQ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Takfiri Daesh (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.