Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
IS Turned Home Into Prison, Place of Torture, Iraqi Neighbors Say
voanews 2:30:00 AM CET
Two terror attacks kill six in Iraq
iran-daily 11:18:00 AM CET
Countries
Iraq (12)
Places
Ar Ramadi(IQ)
Baghdād(IQ)
Tikrit(IQ)
Related People
Takfiri Daesh (1)
Other Names
Islamic State (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.