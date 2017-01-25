|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Trump Invites Indian PM to Visit Later This Year
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke by phone Tuesday with India's prime minister and invited him to visit the United States later in the year. Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the U.S. considers India “a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” a White House statement said.
voanews 3:53:00 AM CET
