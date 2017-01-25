Main Menu

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Trump Invites Indian PM to Visit Later This Year

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke by phone Tuesday with India's prime minister and invited him to visit the United States later in the year. Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the U.S. considers India “a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” a White House statement said.

voanews 3:53:00 AM CET

India, UAE ink 13 pacts on transport, energy

xinhuanet_en 11:11:00 AM CET

