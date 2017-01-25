Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Avalanche hits army camp in Jammu & Kashmir: 1 soldier killed, more casualties feared
timesofindia 9:18:00 AM CET
Avalanches in Kashmir leave Army officer, four of a family dead
expressindia 11:29:00 AM CET
Countries
India (7)
Places
Related People
Reyaz Ahmad (1)
Mehraj-ud-Din Lone (1)
Other Names
Alerts
NaturalDisasters
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.