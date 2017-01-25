Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Avalanche hits army camp in Jammu & Kashmir: 1 soldier killed, more casualties feared

timesofindia 9:18:00 AM CET

Avalanches in Kashmir leave Army officer, four of a family dead

expressindia 11:29:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Reyaz Ahmad (1)

Mehraj-ud-Din Lone (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

NaturalDisasters

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.