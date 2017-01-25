|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Emboldened Israel approves 2,500 settlement homes
Israel has approved the construction of 2,500 homes in West Bank settlements in an early sign of a major policy shift in the Trump era. Avigdor Lieberman, the Israeli defence minister, said the decision was a “response to housing needs”. He added that most of the construction would be in settlement....
thetimes 5:20:00 AM CET
