Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Emboldened Israel approves 2,500 settlement homes

Israel has approved the construction of 2,500 homes in West Bank settlements in an early sign of a major policy shift in the Trump era. Avigdor Lieberman, the Israeli defence minister, said the decision was a “response to housing needs”. He added that most of the construction would be in settlement....

thetimes 5:20:00 AM CET

David Squad attempts to usher in Israeli tennis renaissance

jpost 3:27:00 AM CET

Giuliani to JPost: Trump backs Jerusalem embassy move, but reality is complex

jpost 2:57:00 PM CET

Israel Approves 2,500 New West Bank Housing Units in Illegal Settlements

palestinechronicle 5:21:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Israel (26)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Benjamin Netanyahu (3)

Avigdor Lieberman (2)

Novak Djokovic (2)

Roger Federer (2)

Barack Obama (1)

Donald Trump (1)

James Bond (1)

West Bank (5)

David Squad (5)

David Coffer (2)

Shelly Krolitzky (1)

Tzipi Obziler (1)

Andy Zingman (1)

Jan Pochter (1)

United States (1)

Greenberg Traurig (1)

Junior Orange Bowl International (1)

Adam Coffer (1)

Ali Abunimah (1)

Defense Ministry (1)

Jared Kushner (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (1)

United Nations (1)

Jerusalem Post (1)

Palestinian Authority (1)

Green Line (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.