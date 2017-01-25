|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Konta crashes out against Serena despite valiant effort
Johanna Konta may have come into the Australian Open quarter-finals as the form player in the draw, but Serena Williams served a reminder that she is still unbeatable, even at the age of 35, when she brings her best to the court. After Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou had stated before the match....
thetimes 5:29:00 AM CET
