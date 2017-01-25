Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Konta crashes out against Serena despite valiant effort

Johanna Konta may have come into the Australian Open quarter-finals as the form player in the draw, but Serena Williams served a reminder that she is still unbeatable, even at the age of 35, when she brings her best to the court. After Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou had stated before the match....

thetimes 5:29:00 AM CET

Serena powers past Konta and into Australian Open semis

news-yahoo 5:22:00 AM CET

Aus Serena cruises into Australian Open semifinals

usaToday 6:05:00 AM CET

Serena ousts Konta to set-up Lucic-Baroni reunion

cyprus-mail 7:07:00 AM CET

Generation game as Serena sets up 1990s re-run

ngrguardiannews 11:07:00 AM CET

Blast from the past for Serena, Lucic-Baroni at Australian Open

afp-english 8:48:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (14)

Flag
United Kingdom (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Melbourne(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Serena Williams (8)

Angelique Kerber (3)

Karolina Pliskova (1)

Grigor Dimitrov (1)

Rafael Nadal (1)

Milos Raonic (1)

David Goffin (1)

Steffi Graf (1)

Venus Williams (1)

Johanna Konta (7)

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (4)

Nick Mulvenney (1)

Unseeded Lucic-Baroni (1)

Open Era (1)

Patrick Mouratoglou (1)

Coco Vandeweghe (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Grand Slam (13)

Australian Open (11)

Rod Laver Arena (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.