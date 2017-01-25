|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Top Senate Democrat Backs Independent Probe Of Alleged Russian Election Hack
WASHINGTON--The U.S. Senate's number two Democrat has backed calls for an independent investigation into allegations that Russian hackers interfered the U.S. presidential election last year. Dick Durbin (Democrat-Illinois) was the latest in a growing number of lawmakers pushing for a broader inquiry....
rferl 2:37:00 AM CET
