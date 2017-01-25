Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Top Senate Democrat Backs Independent Probe Of Alleged Russian Election Hack

WASHINGTON--The U.S. Senate's number two Democrat has backed calls for an independent investigation into allegations that Russian hackers interfered the U.S. presidential election last year. Dick Durbin (Democrat-Illinois) was the latest in a growing number of lawmakers pushing for a broader inquiry....

rferl 2:37:00 AM CET

A rail good time, from Beijing to Moscow

todayonline 10:45:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (15)

Flag
China (6)

Flag
Mongolia (5)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moskva(RU)

Vladivostok(RU)

Irkutsk(RU)

Peking(CN)

Harbin(CN)

Mongolia(MN)

Petersburg(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mitch McConnell (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Dick Durbin (1)

Lake Baikal (2)

Tsar Alexander III (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.