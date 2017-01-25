|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Cuban trade delegation visits U.S. as Trump ponders detente
HAVANA A Cuban trade delegation arrived in the United States this week to visit four states and six ports, even as the Trump administration pondered what to do with a fragile detente initiated by its predecessor. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to scrap the move to normalize relations....
reuters 6:32:00 PM CET
