Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 billion
The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo (Reuters) - Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards. Appdynamics, a U.
