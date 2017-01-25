Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

EU leaders urged to back migrant measures for Libya

In this Friday Jan. 13, 2017 photo, Idris 3, from Mali, center, sleeps next to his mother Aicha Keita, right, on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro vessel after being rescued from the Mediterranean sea, about 20 miles north of Ra's Tajura, Libya. Spain's maritime rescue service says the bodies of seven....

news-yahoo 2:24:00 PM CET

Libya: Managing migration along the Central Mediterranean Route – Commission contributes to Malta discussion

reliefWeb 6:02:00 PM CET

The Latest: Pamela Anderson visits migrant camp in France

news-yahoo 4:56:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya (9)

Flag
Malta (6)

Flag
France (4)

Flag
Serbia And Montenegro (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Valletta(MT)

Dunkirk(FR)

Calais(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Jean-Claude Juncker (3)

Joseph Muscat (1)

Marine Le Pen (1)

Pamela Anderson (1)

North Africa (4)

Conflict-torn Libya (2)

Aicha Keita (1)

Ahmed Osmani (1)

External Investment (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (17)

European Commission (8)

Member States (5)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (2)

Rescue Coordination Centre (1)

Trust Fund (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Jean-ClaudeJuncker

ECnews

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.