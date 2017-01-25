|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
|
|
Woman at center of South Korea scandal shouts out her innocence
|
By Joyce Lee and Jack Kim. SEOUL (Reuters) - The woman at the center of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence on Wednesday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning. Choi Soon-sil, who has been indicted for meddling....
news-yahoo 6:01:00 AM CET
|
|
|