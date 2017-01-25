Main Menu

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Woman at center of South Korea scandal shouts out her innocence

By Joyce Lee and Jack Kim. SEOUL (Reuters) - The woman at the center of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence on Wednesday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning. Choi Soon-sil, who has been indicted for meddling....

news-yahoo 6:01:00 AM CET

Women at heart of South Korean scandal allegations says confession cooerced

CBC 7:14:00 AM CET

South Korea court chief urges ruling on Park's impeachment by March 13

AsiaOne 4:24:00 AM CET

