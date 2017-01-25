Main Menu

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Nadal closes in on Federer final at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal edged closer to a much-anticipated Australian Open final with his great rival Roger Federer after marching into the semi-finals on Wednesday. The 14-time Grand Slam champion was too powerful for injury-hit world number three Milos Raonic, winning 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in two hours 44 minutes.

Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal defeats Milos Raonic to get to first semi-final since 2014

