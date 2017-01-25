|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Nadal closes in on Federer final at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal edged closer to a much-anticipated Australian Open final with his great rival Roger Federer after marching into the semi-finals on Wednesday. The 14-time Grand Slam champion was too powerful for injury-hit world number three Milos Raonic, winning 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in two hours 44 minutes.
news-yahoo 2:24:00 PM CET
