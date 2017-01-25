|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
How India’s ‘Garden City’ became its garbage city
BANGALORE: The stench of rubbish hanging over swathes of Bangalore is so powerful it rouses residents in the middle of the night, the fetid result of a trash crisis that threatens its reputation as one of India’s nicest places to live. Hailed first as the country’s Garden City and then its Silicon....
kuwaittimes 9:54:00 PM CET
