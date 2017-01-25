|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
From Noida to Lucknow, BJP faces rebellion ahead of polls
The BJP is facing a major rebellion in more than a dozen constituencies in Uttar Pradesh over the distribution of tickets to outsiders and children of party leaders, with the crucial assembly elections to begin in over a fortnight. From Lucknow to Bijnor and Meerut to Noida, the party is struggling....
financialexpress 6:10:00 PM CET
