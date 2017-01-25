|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Trump to put limits on refugees, immigration
The US president, Donald Trump, will sign executive orders restricting visas and immigration, as well as the entry of refugees, making good on his signature campaign pledges, according to several media reports. Trump is due to speak on Wednesday to employees at the Department of Homeland Security -....
aljazeera-en 11:16:00 PM CET
