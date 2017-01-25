Main Menu

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Trump to put limits on refugees, immigration

The US president, Donald Trump, will sign executive orders restricting visas and immigration, as well as the entry of refugees, making good on his signature campaign pledges, according to several media reports. Trump is due to speak on Wednesday to employees at the Department of Homeland Security -....

aljazeera-en 11:16:00 PM CET

Trump expected to sign executive orders on Jan 25 restricting immigration

straitstimesSG 1:11:00 AM CET

Trump to move ahead on Mexico wall, immigration

theglobeandmail 2:14:00 PM CET

Trump orders work to start on Mexico border wall

jamaicaobserver 11:26:00 PM CET

Flag
United States (14)

Donald Trump (4)

Enrique Peña Nieto (3)

George W. Bush (2)

Barack Obama (2)

Ronald Reagan (1)

Luis Gutierrez (1)

John Kelly (1)

Ildefonso Guajardo (1)

Luis Videgaray (1)

United States (1)

Nihad Awad (1)

Cornell Law (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

New Mexico (1)

Make Mexico (1)

Islamic Relations (1)

Secure Fence Act (1)

Stephen Yale-Loehr (1)

Homeland Security (4)

White House (2)

Al-Jazira (2)

United Nations (1)

Immigration Service (1)

Free Trade Agreement (1)

Washington Post (1)

