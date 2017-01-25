Main Menu

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Car bomb kills at least 15 in Somalia

Islamist militants rammed a car bomb into the gate of a hotel and stormed inside, killing at least 15 people in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police have said. Gunfire rang out as fighters entered Dayah Hotel, which is popular with politicians. A second blast shook the area shortly afterwards, injuring several people nearby.

RTERadio 12:52:00 PM CET

straitstimesSG 10:36:00 PM CET

28 killed in Shabaab attack on Mogadishu hotel

ngrguardiannews 5:11:00 PM CET

At least 7 killed in Shabaab attack on Mogadishu hotel

Hindu 3:15:00 PM CET

Flag
