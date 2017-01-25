|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Next election will be held around March next year, PM says
The next election will be held around March next year, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on radio today. Speaking on Djalogu on One Radio, Dr Muscat said that the Labour Party’s programme will be the next step of the journey Malta has embarked upon in 2013 The Labour Party should be re-elected....
MaltaIndipendent 5:07:00 AM CET
