Wednesday, January 25, 2017
'La La Land,' black actors get Oscar nod of approval
LOS ANGELES -- Romantic showbiz musical "La La Land" topped the Oscars nominations list on Tuesday with a whopping 14 nods, tying an all-time record, as black actors were honored in all acting categories for the first time. Damien Chazelle's whimsical tribute to Hollywood's Golden Age of musicals....
ChinaPost 5:46:00 PM CET
