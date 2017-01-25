|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Head of Catholic Knights of Malta resigns after condom scandal
In a remarkable turnaround, the head of the Knights of Malta resigned after publicly defying Pope Francis over the ouster of a top official involved in a condom scandal, the ancient lay Catholic order said Wednesday. Matthew Festing, 67, decided to resign after meeting with the pope on Tuesday, the....
CBC 2:47:00 PM CET
