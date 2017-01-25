Main Menu

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Head of Catholic Knights of Malta resigns after condom scandal

In a remarkable turnaround, the head of the Knights of Malta resigned after publicly defying Pope Francis over the ouster of a top official involved in a condom scandal, the ancient lay Catholic order said Wednesday. Matthew Festing, 67, decided to resign after meeting with the pope on Tuesday, the....

CBC 2:47:00 PM CET

Grand Master of Order of Malta resigns in bitter papal dispute

MaltaToday 8:46:00 AM CET

Pope intervenes in Knights of Malta after head resigns under pressure

news-yahoo 3:55:00 PM CET

Pope takes over Knights of Malta after condom dispute

news-yahoo 2:24:00 PM CET

