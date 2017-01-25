Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

WATCH: Trump Signs Order to Move Forward Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines

This is with respect to the construction of the Dakota access. Pipeline. Decode actions. Again. Subject. And conditions. To being negotiated by us. Okay. This is construction of pipelines in this country. We are and I am. Very insistent that if we're going to build pipelines. In the United States that I've had good.

ABCnews 2:20:00 AM CET

Opinion We’ll keep fighting these dirty projects: Opposing view

usaToday 1:29:00 AM CET

Trump clears the way for controversial oil pipelines

thedailyherald 6:08:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (20)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

John Hoeven (1)

Barack Obama (1)

North Dakota (4)

Dakota Access (4)

Rock Sioux (3)

Dave Archambault (1)

Army Corps (1)

Michael Brune (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Sioux Tribe (1)

Sierra Club (1)

State Department (1)

Gulf Co (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.