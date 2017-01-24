|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
|
|
Indian Army: 3 Suspected Rebels Killed in Kashmir Fighting
|
SRINAGAR, INDIA — Three militants were killed Tuesday in two gunbattles with government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, the Indian army said. Col. Rajesh Kalia said police and soldiers engaged two militants in a village near Ganderbal town after cordoning off the village following a tip.
voanews 2:52:00 PM CET
|
|
|