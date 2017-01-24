|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
China urges US to act and speak cautiously on South China Sea
BEIJING (Reuters) - China urged the United States on Tuesday (Jan 24) to act and speak cautiously on the South China Sea, saying China has irrefutable sovereignty over the Spratly Islands. China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily press briefing in Beijing after....
straitstimesSG 9:17:00 AM CET
