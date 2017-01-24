Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan launches first military communications satellite

TOKYO Japan on Tuesday launched its first military communications satellite to boost the broadband capacity of its Self Defence Forces as they reinforce an island chain stretching along the southern edge of the East China Sea. Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the military is operating further from....

reuters 11:36:00 AM CET

Japanese troops mobilized to dig out snow-stranded cars

manilatimes 10:08:00 AM CET

Japan’s Defense Ministry to launch first communications satellite

japantimes 7:54:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (7)

Flag
Japan (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

South China Sea

Tokyo(JP)

Tottori(JP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Shinzo Abe (1)

Robert Birsel (1)

Daisuke Amano (1)

Tim Kelly (1)

Lincoln Feast (1)

Defense Ministry (1)

Western Japan (1)

Shinji Hirai (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (2)

Agence France-Presse (1)

Ministry of Defence (1)

Meteorological Agency (1)

Kagoshima Prefecture (1)

Aerospace Exploration Agency (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

AirTransport

MaritimeSafetyWorld

OutermostRegions

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.