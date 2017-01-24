|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
UPDATE 1-Japan launches first military communications satellite
TOKYO Japan on Tuesday launched its first military communications satellite to boost the broadband capacity of its Self Defence Forces as they reinforce an island chain stretching along the southern edge of the East China Sea. Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the military is operating further from....
reuters 11:36:00 AM CET
