Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

2 Poles injured in crash with US Army truck

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. Army truck has collided with a private van in southwestern Poland, hospitalizing two Poles. It is the third recent accident involving a U.S. Army vehicle in Poland where American troops are being deployed as a deterrent force toward a belligerent Russia. Spokesman for Poland's Army order force, Maj.

news-yahoo 4:50:00 PM CET

Poland seeking protection for farmers in negotiations with New Zealand

WarsawBusiness 12:00:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Poland (7)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Warsaw(PL)

Help about this topicRelated People

Sylwia Woroniec (1)

Krzysztof Jurgiel (1)

Artur Karpienko (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.