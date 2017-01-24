|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
2 Poles injured in crash with US Army truck
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. Army truck has collided with a private van in southwestern Poland, hospitalizing two Poles. It is the third recent accident involving a U.S. Army vehicle in Poland where American troops are being deployed as a deterrent force toward a belligerent Russia. Spokesman for Poland's Army order force, Maj.
news-yahoo 4:50:00 PM CET
