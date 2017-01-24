Main Menu

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

King of F1 Bernie Ecclestone is removed in takeover

Bernie Ecclestone’s time as head of Formula 1 has come to an end after 40 years. New owners Liberty Media have replaced him after completing its $8bn (7.4bn euro) takeover of the sport. The new CEO is to be American Chase Carey. Liberty Media Names Chase Carey as Formula One CEO , Replaces Bernie....

euronews-en 7:06:00 AM CET

F1 supremo deposed at Formula One

timesofmalta 7:29:00 AM CET

