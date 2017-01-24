|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Donald Trump to speak with PM Modi tonight
WASHINGTON: US President will speak to Prime Minister tonight over phone, the has said. White House "The President speaks with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," the White House said as it released Trump's schedule for today. Trump is scheduled to speak with Modi over phone at 1 PM Washington DC time, which is 11:30 PM IST.
economictimes 6:28:00 AM CET
