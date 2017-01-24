|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Trump plans to keep FBI director James Comey in his post
President Trump intends to keep FBI Director James Comey in his post, a person familiar with the decision said on Tuesday, amid reports that U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are scrutinizing Trump associates over their ties to Russia. Comey, a Republican, drew furious criticism from....
dailymail 7:41:00 PM CET
