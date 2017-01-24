Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Trump plans to keep FBI director James Comey in his post

President Trump intends to keep FBI Director James Comey in his post, a person familiar with the decision said on Tuesday, amid reports that U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies are scrutinizing Trump associates over their ties to Russia. Comey, a Republican, drew furious criticism from....

dailymail 7:41:00 PM CET

Trump plans to keep Comey as FBI director: Report

channelnewsasia 4:44:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (7)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hillary Rodham Clinton (2)

James Comey (2)

Bill Clinton (1)

Donald Trump (1)

William Sessions (1)

Paul Manafort (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

FBI (9)

New York Times (2)

Justice Department (2)

White House (1)

Oval Office (1)

The Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.