Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Wawrinka wins testy Tsonga clash to reach semis
By Ian Ransom. Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before winning the only argument that mattered on Tuesday, storming into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman. Wawrinka bickered heatedly with the 12th seed during a....
cyprus-mail 9:06:00 AM CET
