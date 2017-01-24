Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Girls practice Shaolin martial arts in Kabul, Afghanistan

Seema Azimi (front) teaches Afghan girls Wushu on the top of a hill in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan 18, 2017. There are 20 Afghan girls learn Wushu in the Shaolin Wushu club in Kabul. Most of them are students. The eldest girl among them is 20 years old, and the youngest one is only 13 years old.

chinadaily 5:53:00 AM CET

Minister Hakimi Meets WB Country Director For Afghanistan

BakhtarNewsAgency-en 6:44:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Belgium (3)

Flag
Afghanistan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Brussels(BE)

Kabul(AF)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mohammad Reza (1)

Eklil Hakimi (2)

Afghanistan Reconstruction (1)

Shubham Chaudhary (1)

Banking Cooperation (1)

Tax Affairs (1)

Seema Azimi (1)

Abu Nasr Farahi Road (1)

Revenue Increment (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

World Bank (2)

Commerce Ministry (1)

Islamic Republic (1)

Trust Fund (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.