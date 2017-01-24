Seema Azimi (front) teaches Afghan girls Wushu on the top of a hill in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan 18, 2017. There are 20 Afghan girls learn Wushu in the Shaolin Wushu club in Kabul. Most of them are students. The eldest girl among them is 20 years old, and the youngest one is only 13 years old. chinadaily 5:53:00 AM CET