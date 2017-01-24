|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Speeding fines to rise for most serious cases - Sentencing Council
Image copyright PA Image caption Magistrates will be able to fine an offender 150% of their weekly salary. Speeding fines for the most serious cases in England and Wales will rise by up to 50% after a review of sentencing guidelines for magistrates' courts. Fines for the worst speeders will start at 150% of their weekly income, rather than 100%.
bbc 1:16:00 AM CET
