Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Hospital evictee: 'I don't feel guilty'
Patient who spent two years in hospital bed 'wanted to leave' 24 January 2017 Last updated at 16:44 GMT. A patient evicted after spending two years in a hospital bed has said he "didn't want to stay". James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, Norfolk, sought a court order to remove Adriano Guedes, 63, who suffers paralysis after a stroke.
bbc 5:53:00 PM CET
