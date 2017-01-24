|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Egypt v Ghana (Wednesday)
MATCH PREVIEW. Seven-time champions Egypt face Ghana in Port-Gentil on Wednesday needing only a point to qualify for the quarter-finals alongside the Black Stars. Egypt can even go through regardless if Mali fail to beat Uganda in the other Group D match. But a win for Egypt would allow them to leapfrog Ghana and advance as group winners.
bbc 12:57:00 PM CET
