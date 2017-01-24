|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
UK's exit from EU will take six years to negotiate
Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has said there are issues around Irish tax but the Government is addressing these and has been doing so since 2012. Speaking at the Irish Times Corporate Tax Summit, Mr Noonan said that OECD recommendations have been implemented and that Ireland is tax compliant,....
RTERadio 11:09:00 AM CET
