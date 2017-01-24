Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

UK's exit from EU will take six years to negotiate

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has said there are issues around Irish tax but the Government is addressing these and has been doing so since 2012. Speaking at the Irish Times Corporate Tax Summit, Mr Noonan said that OECD recommendations have been implemented and that Ireland is tax compliant,....

RTERadio 11:09:00 AM CET

Ireland ‘Brexit ready’ for financial services influx - Taoiseach

irishtimes 11:26:00 AM CET

No harmonised taxes without Irish backing - Moscovici

irishtimes 6:01:00 PM CET

EU ‘will do everything to preserve’ North’s peace agreement in Brexit talks

westernpeople 4:23:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Ireland (14)

Flag
United Kingdom (10)

Flag
United States (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Dublin(IE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Pierre Moscovici (4)

Michael Noonan (2)

Michel Barnier (1)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Enda Kenny (1)

Read Min Noonan (1)

Public Expenditure (1)

Corporate Tax Summit (1)

North South (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (9)

Member States (2)

OECD (1)

European Parliament (1)

Irish Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.