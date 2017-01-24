|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
|
|
Overnight house fire on the west Mountain causes $700K damage
|
Firefighters fought a multiple alarm fire overnight near Stone Church and Upper Paradise Road that caused an estimated $700,000 in damage. (David Ritchie) A multiple-alarm fire overnight heavily damaged a two-storey house on the west Mountain. No one was hurt, which the fire department attributes....
CBC 2:09:00 PM CET
|
|
|