Tuesday, January 24, 2017
|
|
Former Investment Fund Analyst Arrested After Skipping Trial
|
A former analyst for a private investment fund has been arrested after he failed to show up for his insider trading trial. John Afriyie was arrested at an East Windsor, New Jersey , hotel Monday and brought to Manhattan federal court. An arrest warrant was issued after the former analyst for Michael....
ABCnews 2:15:00 AM CET
