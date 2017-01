withstood a third-set comeback from Gael Monfils to book his place in the quarter-finals. Australian Open The Spaniard, who will now meet Milos Raonic in the last eight, prevailed 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 to keep hopes of a fairytale final with old foe Roger Federe alive. themirror 2:19:00 PM CET