|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 23, 2017
|
|
Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, may delay new phone launch
|
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd indicated on Monday that its latest flagship Galaxy S smartphone could be delayed as it pledged to enhance product safety following an investigation into the cause of fires in its premium Note 7 devices. Wrapping up its months-long probe, the world's top smartphone....
reuters 10:33:00 AM CET
|
|
|