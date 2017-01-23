|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 23, 2017
Russia and Turkey push Syria's warring sides to seal truce
ASTANA Syria's warring sides met for their first talks in nine months on Monday, with their Russian and Turkish backers pushing to cement a ceasefire that could pave the way for political talks. The meeting in the Kazakh capital comes at a time when Turkey, which backs the rebels, and Russia, which....
reuters 8:47:00 PM CET
