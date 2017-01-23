Main Menu

Monday, January 23, 2017

Russia and Turkey push Syria's warring sides to seal truce

ASTANA Syria's warring sides met for their first talks in nine months on Monday, with their Russian and Turkish backers pushing to cement a ceasefire that could pave the way for political talks. The meeting in the Kazakh capital comes at a time when Turkey, which backs the rebels, and Russia, which....

reuters 8:47:00 PM CET

Syrian government envoy denounces speech by rebel representative at Astana talks, calls it 'insolent' and 'provocative'

nzherald 12:57:00 PM CET

Syrian government delegation questions legitimacy of Syrian opposition members in peace talks

xinhuanet_en 6:32:00 PM CET

Syria Truce Talks Under Way In Astana

rferl 9:43:00 AM CET

Kazakhstan (10)

Russian Federation (10)

Turkey (7)

Iran, Islamic Republic Of (5)

Astana(KZ)

Moskva(RU)

Ankara(TR)

Tehran(IR)

Staffan de Mistura (3)

Bashar Assad (1)

Jabhat al-Nusra (2)

Fateh al-Sham (2)

Mohammed Alloush (2)

Alexander Lavrentyev (1)

Kinda Makieh (1)

Andrew Roche (1)

Yahya al-Aridi (1)

United Nations (2)

Free Syrian Army (1)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (1)

RIA Novosti (1)

Al-Nusra Front (1)

Islamic State (1)

Conflict

UNbodies

TerroristAttack

