Monday, January 23, 2017
The Latest: Steelers moving the ball, but missing chances
The Latest on the NFL conference championship games (all times Eastern): 8 p.m. The Pittsburgh Steelers are missing chances to stick close to the New England Patriots. The Patriots have a 17-9 lead over the Steelers at the half after Pittsburgh was forced to settle for a 23-yard field goal after having first and goal at the New England 1.
news-yahoo 2:32:00 AM CET
