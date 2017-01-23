Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 23, 2017

Williams relies on Plan B to reaches Australian Open QFs

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — With her serve misfiring and the ball coming back at her from some irregular angles, it was time for Serena Williams to go to Plan B. Williams knuckled down and just scrapped her way to a 7-5, 6-4 win over No. 16-seeded Barbora Strycova on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 11th time.

news-yahoo 6:14:00 AM CET

Serena Williams admits she has been studying "very attacking" Jo Konta ahead of Australian Open showdown

themirror 11:49:00 PM CET

Serena Williams

topix 4:43:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Serena Williams (2)

Venus Williams (2)

Heather Watson (1)

Margaret Court (1)

Mischa Zverev (1)

Laura Robson (1)

Martina Navratilova (1)

Ekaterina Makarova (1)

Andy Murray (1)

Angelique Kerber (1)

Patrick Mouratoglou (2)

Sydney International (1)

Jo Konta (1)

And Williams (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Australian Open (5)

Grand Slam (2)

Getty Images (1)

Rod Laver Arena (1)

Down Under (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.