MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — With her serve misfiring and the ball coming back at her from some irregular angles, it was time for Serena Williams to go to Plan B. Williams knuckled down and just scrapped her way to a 7-5, 6-4 win over No. 16-seeded Barbora Strycova on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 11th time. news-yahoo 6:14:00 AM CET