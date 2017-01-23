|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 23, 2017
|
|
New Mauritius PM takes over from father, opponents cries foul
|
By Jean Paul Arouff. PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - The son of the outgoing Mauritius prime minister was appointed as the new premier on Monday, prompting accusations of nepotism and calls for a referendum from opponents. Anerood Jugnauth, 86, who has been in his post since 2014, the latest of several terms....
news-yahoo 11:45:00 AM CET
|
|
|