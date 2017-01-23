|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 23, 2017
Notes of caution surround U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem
By Luke Baker and Matt Spetalnick. JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump's team spoke often about moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But since taking office, the contentious issue has become more nuanced and may already be moving to the backburner.
news-yahoo 5:19:00 PM CET
