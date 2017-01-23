Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 23, 2017

Notes of caution surround U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem

By Luke Baker and Matt Spetalnick. JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump's team spoke often about moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But since taking office, the contentious issue has become more nuanced and may already be moving to the backburner.

news-yahoo 5:19:00 PM CET

Israeli forces detain six Palestinians in Al-Quds

irna 5:20:00 AM CET

Fatah official: Palestinian leadership should downgrade US ties, if embassy moved

jpost 6:01:00 PM CET

Israeli Leader Urges No 'Surprises' for Trump Administration

ABCnews 4:51:00 PM CET

Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem will ignite region: Palestinian factions

chinadaily 4:31:00 AM CET

Obama's shadow cast off as Trump and Netanyahu share 'very nice' phone call

smh 6:42:00 AM CET

Israel defies UN vote, approves 566 settlement homes 2 days after Trump takes office

yalibnan 6:21:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (4)

Flag
Israel (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Ramallah(PS)

Tel Aviv-Yafo(IL)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (10)

Mahmoud Abbas (4)

Benjamin Netanyahu (4)

Barack Obama (4)

Luke Baker (2)

Theresa May (1)

Lin Nueihed (1)

Woodrow Wilson (1)

Abdullah II of Jordan (1)

Ahmed Aboul Gheit (1)

John Kerry (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Nabil Abu Rudaina (1)

Matt Spetalnick (1)

Nasser al-Qidwa (1)

Yigal Palmor (1)

David Miller (1)

Giles Elgood (1)

Naftali Bennett (1)

West Bank (6)

David Friedman (3)

Pisgat Zeev (2)

Sean Spicer (2)

Jared Kushner (2)

Samed Shoukry (1)

Chris McGrath (1)

David Makovsky (1)

Peace Process (1)

Meir Turgeman (1)

Gaza Strip (1)

International Center (1)

Costa Rica (1)

East Jerusalem (1)

Israel Public Radio (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (7)

United States Embassy (4)

UN Security Council (3)

Palestinian Authority (2)

Fatah Central Committee (1)

United Nations (1)

Likud (1)

Ramat Shlomo (1)

European Union (1)

Arab League (1)

Al Fatah (1)

New York Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.