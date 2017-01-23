|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 23, 2017
UK's Theresa May was briefed on nuclear missile system test
LONDON (AP) — Officials say British Prime Minister Theresa May was told about the June test of Britain's nuclear deterrent system when she took office last year. Downing Street did not confirm or deny a newspaper report that one of the unarmed missiles fired during the test of the submarine-based Trident system had malfunctioned.
news-yahoo 2:16:00 PM CET
