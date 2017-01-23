Main Menu

Monday, January 23, 2017

UK's Theresa May was briefed on nuclear missile system test

LONDON (AP) — Officials say British Prime Minister Theresa May was told about the June test of Britain's nuclear deterrent system when she took office last year. Downing Street did not confirm or deny a newspaper report that one of the unarmed missiles fired during the test of the submarine-based Trident system had malfunctioned.

'Trident missile failure cover up proves Theresa May is as devious as any other politician'

British Government Reportedly Covered Up Failed Trident Missile Test

British unarmed nuclear missile ‘veered towards US mainland’ in test firing

