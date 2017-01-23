Main Menu

Monday, January 23, 2017

Who went for that joyride with a Vienna street car? And why?

VIENNA (AP) — Who went for that joyride with a Vienna street car? And why? The trolley was brought to a stop after traveling less than two stations when public transport authorities in Austria's capital turned off the electricity. But on Monday, two days after the incident, authorities are still puzzling over the perpetrator — and the motive.

news-yahoo 12:45:00 PM CET

Austrian Official: Suspect Potentially Dangerous Radical

ABCnews 11:30:00 PM CET

German police arrest man on suspicion of planning militant attack

cyprus-mail 1:52:00 PM CET

Flag
Austria (25)

Flag
Germany (19)

Flag
Albania (4)

Wien(AT)

Neuss(DE)

Berlin(DE)

Wolfgang Sobotka (2)

Thomas de Maizière (1)

Konrad Kogler (1)

Karl-Heinz Grundboeck (1)

Investigation Office (1)

Wolfgang Blaschitz (1)

Frank Scheulen (1)

North Rhine-Westphalia (1)

Islamic State (2)

Interior Ministry (1)

