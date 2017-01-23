|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 23, 2017
Who went for that joyride with a Vienna street car? And why?
VIENNA (AP) — Who went for that joyride with a Vienna street car? And why? The trolley was brought to a stop after traveling less than two stations when public transport authorities in Austria's capital turned off the electricity. But on Monday, two days after the incident, authorities are still puzzling over the perpetrator — and the motive.
news-yahoo 12:45:00 PM CET
