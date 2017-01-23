|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 23, 2017
Tamim takes the blame for another embarrassing Bangladesh...
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal branded his side "lazy" after a batting implosion saw New Zealand cruise to a nine-wicket win in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday. While Kane Williamson rated it New Zealand's 'best day' of the series, Tamim was bitterly disappointed with the....
khaleejtimes 2:12:00 PM CET
