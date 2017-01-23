Main Menu

Monday, January 23, 2017

Gambia: Exiled leader Jammeh 'stole millions' from state coffers

Gambia’s ex-ruler Yahya Jammeh stands accused of stealing more than 11 million dollars in cash from state coffers before flying into exile at the weekend. Luxury goods including cars are also said to have been flown out of the country. An adviser to new President Adama Barrow said that 500 million dalasis ($11.

euronews-en 9:42:00 AM CET

Nigeria’s Navy warship just arriving Dakar to oust out-gone Jammeh

onlinenigeria 5:45:00 PM CET

How Tinubu’s plane helped remove Jammeh

vanguardngr 7:20:00 AM CET

Gambian president announces ex-Jammeh minister as VP pick

news-yahoo 8:21:00 PM CET

Gambia: Over $11m missing, nation’s purse empty after Jammeh vanishes with cargo plane

onlinenigeria 5:45:00 PM CET

In Gambia, relief turns to anger at ex-leader's soft landing

news-yahoo 6:20:00 PM CET

New Gambian Leader Wants Truth Commission on Jammeh Years

voanews 5:10:00 PM CET

Gambia's ex-leader made off with millions and luxury cars

telegraph 5:19:00 AM CET

Gambia's Barrow names VP, could go after Jammeh plunder

news-yahoo 10:21:00 PM CET

Press Release: UK Foreign Secretary congratulates new Gambian President Barrow

thepoint 1:17:00 PM CET

Celebrations in The Gambia as troops arrive

bbc 7:21:00 AM CET

